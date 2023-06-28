USCG: “Presumed human remains” recovered from Titan wreck

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has received debris and evidence recovered from the seafloor at the site of the Titan wreck when the M/V Horizon Arctic arrived in St. John’s Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.

Ending a lot of speculation on the fate of the five on board the Titan, the Coast Guard said:

“United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident.”

After consultation with international partner investigative agencies, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing.

“I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths,” said MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer. “The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”

The MBI will continue evidence collection and witness interviews to inform a public hearing regarding this tragedy.

The Horizon Maritime offshore service vessel Horizon Arctic which brought the recovered material back is the former Bourbon Offshore AHTS Bourbon Arctic. Delivered by Vard Braatvag in 2016, it was used to deploy the 6,000 meter depth rated Pelagic Ocean Services ROV Odysseus 6K to the wreck site where, on its first dive, it located the debris field first referenced by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday, July 22.

Subsequently, the ROV, which has heavy-lift capabilities, was used to recover the pieces of the Titan that have now been landed at St. John’s.

