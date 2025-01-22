USCG Commandant Linda Fagan relieved of duties

USCG Commandant Linda Fagan relieved of dutiesWritten by Nick Blenkey
The first woman to lead the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, has been relieved of her duties as Commandant.
Members of the service learned of the change in the following ALCOAST email.
ALCOAST 021/25 – JAN 2025 LEADERSHIP NOTIFICATION TO USCG WORKFORCE
U.S. Coast Guard sent this bulletin at 01/21/2025 07:25 AM EST
1.To All Hands:
The following message is forwarded on behalf of Acting Secretary of
Homeland Security Huffman.
Under my statutory authority as the Acting Secretary of the
Department of Homeland Security I have relieved Admiral Linda L. Fagan
of her duties as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard.
She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her
service to our nation. Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, by operation of law,
is now the Acting Commandant of the United States Coast Guard and
assumes all the authority and responsibilities of the office.
- Benjamine C. Huffman, Acting DHS Secretary, sends.
- Internet release is authorized.
Fagan, who was sworn in at a June 2002 ceremony presided over by President Biden, assumed duties as the 27th commandant following her service as the 32nd vice commandant.
In that role she served as the service’s chief operating officer, responsible for executing the commandant’s strategic intent, managing internal organizational governance, and serving as the component acquisition executive. Fagan is the Coast Guard’s first woman to hold the rank of four-star admiral.
The New York Times reports that “a lengthy Department (of Homeland Security) statement indicated that Admiral Fagan had been fired for several reasons, many involving Mr. Trump’s key issues.”
“She was terminated because of leadership deficiencies, operational failures and inability to advance the strategic objectives of the U.S. Coast Guard,” the newspaper reports the statement as saying.
