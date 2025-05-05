Unified Command gains control of discharge from leaking Louisiana Well 59

After what CBS describes as “more than a week of oil shooting vertically out of an unused well off the coast of Louisiana,” a Unified Command, consisting of the Coast Guard and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO), has successfully secured the discharge of oil and natural gas from Well 59 near Garden Island Bay, Louisiana.

At approximately noon yesterday, the well intervention team successfully cut the flange on the discharging wellhead, enabling responders to install a flowback assembly to regain control of the source.

Since the Well 59 incident was first reported on April 26, responders have been actively working to secure the source of the discharge while containing and recovering oil. To date, 20,300 feet of 18-inch containment boom is in place with 4,200 feet more on standby. Responders have also deployed 1,047 bales of absorbent boom to protect nearby islands. To date, responders have recovered approximately 70,812 gallons of oily water mixture. The amount of oil discharged is still unknown at this time.

Responders will maintain ongoing wildlife and shoreline assessments to monitor impacts and protective measures, with shoreline clean up assessment technique teams prioritizing sensitive habitats. The Unified Command will continue to evaluate environmental impacts and implement clean up techniques.

“Gaining control of the discharge is a vital milestone, but it marks only the beginning of our work. The Unified Command is fully committed to an exhaustive cleanup effort and will remain on site for as long as necessary to ensure the removal of oil and the safety of both the community and the ecosystem,” said Capt. Greg Callaghan, U.S. Coast Guard, Federal on Scene Coordinator.

In response to the ongoing Well 59 oil discharge and associated environmental risks, the Coast Guard assumed federal control of pollution response efforts, Thursday, from Spectrum OpCo, LLC. This decision ensured continuity of operations and allowed for the continued mobilization of resources necessary to secure the source of discharge and mitigate environmental threats. The Federal On-Scene Coordinator accessed the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and contracted Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services Inc. as the primary oil spill removal organization and Couvillion Group as the source control organization for this case.

Aerial surveys are ongoing, and air monitoring has not indicated any immediate concerns in the response area. The one nautical mile radius vessel safety zone remains in place. The public should avoid the area to protect themselves and allow responders to safely continue response efforts.

To date, there has been one oiled bird observed, but not captured. The public is encouraged to report any observation of impacted wildlife to the Wildlife Hotline Phone Number at 832-514-9663. Observations of oil should be made to the National Response Center at 800-424-8802. Individuals or businesses directly impacted by the incident can contact 1-866-601-5880 for assistance and information.

Coordinating agencies and response stakeholders include:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE)

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ)

Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources (LDENR)

Plaquemines Parish Government

Forefront Emergency Management (FEM)

Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services Inc. (ES&H)

Clean Gulf Associates (CGA)

Wild Well Control

Couvillion Group

The cause of the incident is under investigation.