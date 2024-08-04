Ukraine reports that it sank Russian Kilo-class submarine

As we saw in the case of the “dead” Russian admiral who then turned out to be alive, Ukrainian reports of successes against can sometimes turn out to be a tad optimistic. Still, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has suffered significant losses since the invasion of Ukraine and it seems that these likely now include the Kilo Class submarine Rostov-na-Danu (Rostov on Don).

A russian submarine went to the bottom of the Black Sea.



Ukrainian defense forces successfully attacked the B-237 "Rostov-na-Donu" attack submarine in Sevastopol's port. As a result of the attack, the submarine sank.



Great work, warriors. The Black Sea fish will enjoy their new… pic.twitter.com/KzbaZATcFR — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 3, 2024

The Interfax Ukraine news agency reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as saying that Ukrainian forces successfully hit the Rostov-na-Donu in the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

“As a result of the strike, the submarine sank on the spot,” the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

The B-237 Rostov-na-Donu is one of four Kilo Class submarines capable of using Kalibr missiles and was commissioned on December 26, 2014.

Previously, the submarine sustained significant damage as the result of a September 13, 2023, Ukrainian missile attack. Subsequently, says Interfax Ukraine, it was repaired and tested in the waters of the Sevastopol harbor.

“The destruction of the Rostov-na-Donu submarine once again proves that there is no safe place for the Russian Navy in the Ukrainian territorial waters of the Black Sea,” the General Staff said Saturday.

