UK P&I Club launches UK Fixed for smaller vessels

The UK P&I Club has introduced UK Fixed, its fixed premium protection & indemnity (P&I) product for owners of smaller vessels, following the integration of Thomas Miller Specialty Marine (TMS) into the club’s operations.

UK Fixed offers fixed premium P&I cover for a broad range of vessels, including offshore supply and support ships, tugs, utility craft, small short sea and general cargo vessels, as well as inland watercraft. This new offering reinforces the club’s commitment to strengthening its fixed premium business and aligns with its strategy to diversify and drive growth.

The initiative builds on TMS’s historic experience in providing fixed premium P&I cover and claims management for owners of small vessels. Members of UK Fixed will also benefit from the club’s extensive safety & risk management expertise which is committed to promoting maritime operational safety. The business will be incorporated into the club’s underwriting team, ensuring consistent and exceptional customer service across both mutual and fixed business.

“The launch of UK Fixed is an important milestone in enhancing our commercial portfolio and expanding our membership base,” said William Beveridge, chief underwriting officer at UK P&I Club. “The launch of UK Fixed is an important milestone in enhancing our commercial portfolio and expanding our membership base. Through significant efforts to align our operations, risk appetite, and standards, we have positioned the fixed premium portfolio for sustainable and profitable growth. We are excited by this expansion of our fixed premium offering.”