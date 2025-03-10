U.S.-flag tanker Stena Immaculate on fire off U.K.

All crew aboard the U.S.-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate are safe, the BBC quotes Stena Bulk president and CEO Erik Hånell, as saying. According to multiple reports citing on-line tracking data, the ship was at anchor off the port of Hull, U.K., when it was struck by the Portuguese-flag containership Solong at approx 9.48 a.m. GMT this morning.

HM Coast Guard, Humber, reports that the Stena Immaculate, which is enrolled in the Tanker Security program, was carrying a cargo of jet fuel.

With videos showing reported fire aboard both vessels, a massive response and rescue effort is underway, with offshore wind crew transfer vessels among those involved in the crew recue efforts.

The Stena Immaculate is managed by Crowley, which released the following statement:

“At approximately 10 a.m. UTC/ 5 a.m. EST on March 10, 2025, while anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull, United Kingdom, the Crowley-managed tanker Stena Immaculate was struck by the containership Solong.

“The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel due to the allision. A fire occurred as a result of the allision, and fuel was reported released. The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for.

“Crowley immediately initiated its emergency vessel response plan and is actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel.

“Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment. We will provide more updates as information becomes available.”

This is a developing story. The BBC has continuously updated reporting HERE