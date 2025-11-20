U.S., Canada and Finland recommit to ICE Pact

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday hosted Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kristen Hillman and Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto., at a Ministerial Meeting where all three countries signed a joint statement of intent committing them to doubling-down on their efforts to revitalize their domestic shipbuilding industries and growing their icebreaker fleets.

The Ministerial Meeting is the latest development in the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact, a joint effort between the three nations to strengthen Arctic security.

“Today, we marked a major milestone in the race to secure the Arctic against our adversaries,” said Secretary Noem. “ICE Pact, the historic trilateral partnership between the United States, Canada, and Finland, will power our economies with good jobs, strengthen our collective Arctic defense, and bring us one step closer to rebuilding our icebreaker fleets. Under President Trump, we are finally asserting our Arctic dominance.”

The U.S. commitment to the ICE Pact aligns with President Trump’s Executive Order to revitalize the U.S. maritime industrial base, and to rebuild America’s icebreaker fleet to enable the Coast Guard to defend U.S. interests in the Arctic.

Ambassador Hillman signed the joint statement on behalf of Canada’s Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, Joël Lightbound.

“Today’s joint statement of intent is a significant step in strengthening the trilateral partnership between Canada, the U.S. and Finland,” said the Minister. “By collaborating on the development of world-class icebreakers, we are not only reinforcing our Arctic capabilities but also investing directly in Canada’s shipbuilding sector, supporting skilled jobs, and advancing innovation in critical marine technologies. This partnership ensures Canada is strategically prepared to address emerging Arctic challenges, while showing that our domestic industries and expertise are central to security, economic growth and long-term prosperity.”