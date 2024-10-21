U.K.’s Fleet Solid Support Ships program marks key milestone

The three Fleet Solid Support ships (FSS) ordered for the U.K.’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary are a step closer to the start of construction. The FSS program has successfully completed the preliminary design review (PDR), marking its first major milestone.

The PDR has been completed in working sessions between the Ministry of Defence (MOD), Navantia UK as prime contractor of the program and BMT, which has led the functional design phase.

According to BMT, the PDR has confirmed the robustness and maturity of the design and the FSS now enters a new phase, focused on detailed design and heading towards the start of construction in 2025, according to the schedule.

The completion of the PDR has been achieved in close collaboration between Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), Navantia UK and designer BMT. As prime contractor, Navantia UK has overseen the design phase, contributing its program management expertise in order to ensure the seamless integration of all program facets, such as scheduling, procurement, and production engineerin.

“We are delighted to see completion of this important milestone on schedule,” said an MOD spokesperson. We would like to acknowledge Navantia UK and BMT’s strong commitment to delivering an innovative and capable design, as well as their collaboration with DE&S. The Fleet Solid Support program is on track to deliver highly capable ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and we look forward to the continued successful delivery as we work towards production milestones in 2025.”

”Industrial collaboration is at the core of the mission of Navantia UK,” said José Luis Viguera, Navantia UK FSS program liaison. “Shipbuilding is a complex industry that requires the combination of the expertise of leading companies. The achievement of this significant milestone underscore Navantia UK’s excellence in program management, showcasing our ability to lead and innovate within the industry.”

BMT says that it’s progressive approach to the FSS design integrates new technologies, such as energy-saving systems, emission-reducing solutions, and provisions for future fuels, aligning with the U.K.’s carbon reduction objectives.

”The successful completion of the PDR is a testament to the collaborative efforts within the partnership, driving the FSS program forward,” said Catriona Savage, program director at BMT. “This milestone paves the way for delivering advanced and efficient support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, enhancing the Royal Navy’s operational readiness for global missions and contributing to the U.K.’s industrial and economic growth. Our collaboration and shared commitment to innovation are setting the stage for a new era in U.K. maritime capabilities.”

Following the completion of the functional design, BMT will continue to be involved in the FSS program by monitoring changes that impact the functional design, developing through-life support and training packages, delivering comprehensive safety and environmental case reports, and supporting Navantia UK with the ships’ security accreditation.