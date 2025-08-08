U.K. pilots launch interactive aid to compliance with new SOLAS pilot transfer reg Written by Nick Blenkey









As well as being potentially deadly, deficiencies in pilot ladders and pilot transfer arrangements can carry serious operational and financial consequences for the supply chain

In a move to enhance pilot transfer safety, the United Kingdom Maritime Pilots’ Association (UKMPA) has launched a new interactive educational tool designed to improve understanding and compliance with the newly revised SOLAS Regulation V/23.

The new tool – accessible online as an interactive poster – delivers highly visual practical guidance to all stakeholders involved in pilot transfer arrangements (PTAs), supporting safer boarding operations across the global fleet.

The launch of the interactive poster follows the IMO Maritime Safety Committee’s adoption of updated performance standards for PTAs (MSC 110, June 2025), which now require that non-compliant arrangements must be reported and not used until rectified—a critical shift in accountability for both pilots and ship crew. With mandatory internet access now required on board ships under the Maritime Labor Convention, the new digital resource is readily accessible to all vessels.

CRITICAL ISSUE

Every year, approximately 100,000 trading vessels call at U.K. ports – the equivalent to nearly 300 vessels every single day, or one every five minutes. These vessels arrive 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, requiring safe, efficient pilot transfer arrangements at all hours and in all weather conditions. As the gateway to the U.K.’s global trade, the efficiency and safety of PTAs is critical – not only to individual lives, but also to the continuity of national supply chains.

Deficiencies in pilot ladders and transfer arrangements can carry serious operational and financial consequences. Vessels with non-compliant or unsafe boarding conditions face immediate delays, as pilots cannot board until the arrangement is rectified. In some cases, these deficiencies serve as red flags, indicating broader issues with vessel management and may trigger Port State Control (PSC) inspections, during which ships can be detained until issues are resolved.

LIFE-SAVING TOOL

“This is more than just a poster – it’s a life-saving tool,” said Christopher Hoyle, chairman of UKMPA. “With global regulations tightening, this visual resource enables masters, naval architects, pilots, and port authorities to immediately visualize what compliance looks like, reducing risks and delays in port operations.”

Developed by UKMPA technical chair John Slater, member Jonathan Smith, executive committee member James Musgrove and Kevin Vallance (author of The Pilot Ladder Manual), the poster translates technical requirements into an accessible, interactive format. Users can click through visual representations of compliant and non-compliant arrangements, supporting on-board training and operational decision-making.

KEY FEATURES:

Interactive visual design with clickable diagrams

Highlights common compliance failures vs. best-practice setups

Supports training, safety inspections, and pre-arrival checks

Enables early adoption ahead of enforcement deadlines

The new SOLAS V/23 compliance deadlines are as follows:

January 1, 2028 – New builds

January 1, 2029 – At first survey for existing SOLAS ships

January 1, 2030 – Non-SOLAS ships

“Safety during pilot transfers is a shared responsibility,” said Hoyle. “This easily accessible interactive poster reinforces that shared responsibility and helps to minimize costly delays caused by non-compliance—ultimately protecting both lives and the global supply chain.”

The UKMPA encourages widespread use of the poster by shipowners, port authorities, classification societies, flag states, and marine insurers, all of whom have a vested interest in improving PTA compliance across the maritime ecosystem.