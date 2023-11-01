Two dredging contractors score sizable Corps contracts

The Jones Act dredging market continues to be on a roll. Yesterday, two dredging contractors were awarded U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contracts totaling more than $63.7 million.

Callan Marine Ltd., Galveston, Texas, was awarded a $34,605,893 modification (P00010) to contract W912HY-20-C-0009 to construct a redesigned revetment. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 24, 2025. Fiscal 2023 non-federal Port of Corpus Christi funds; and fiscal 2020 and 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $34,605,893 were obligated at the time of the award. The Galveston Engineer District is the contracting activity.

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Mass., was awarded a $29,131,250 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds and fiscal 2023 and 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $29,131,250 were obligated at the time of the award. The Baltimore Engineer District is the contracting activity.