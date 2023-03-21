Twiss steps down as Oldendorff Carriers CEO

Effective today, Patrick Hutchins has succeeded Peter Twiss as president and CEO of leading dry bulk operator Oldendorff Carriers.

The Lübeck, Germany, headquartered company says that Twiss has decided to step down after serving it for nearly 28 years.

His career started in 1995 at Concept Carriers in 1995, a start-up company established by owner Henning Oldendorff as an operating arm with the aim of moving closer to cargo clients. Twiss quickly rose through the ranks and, after running Concept Carriers in the late 90s and being co-CEO of Oldendorff Carriers, he became its sole CEO in January 2003.

Last year, the company achieved its best result in its 102-year history and increased its shore-side staff by around 10%. It cites Twiss as saying, “timing is everything in shipping” and that “another main reason for leaving now is that I have trained and mentored many Oldendorff employees. They have made me very proud, and I want them to have the same opportunities that I had when I was younger. By making room at the top, it gives employees a chance to move up.”

“Thanks to Peter’s leadership and constant coaching, the company is in an excellent shape and running on all cylinders,” said company chairman Henning Oldendorff. “Peter chose this moment, making sure he is handing over a robust company.”

Patrick Hutchins brings with him a wealth of experience, having overseen the commercial teams at Oldendorff Carriers for all trades and all different vessel sizes, most recently heading the Capesize segment in London. He joined the company in October 1999 and was a founding board member in 2007. The company says, “it was a natural decision for the board to appoint him as the next CEO. Patrick will relocate to Germany and seeks to expand on Peter’s success.”

“This handover is a celebration for the wonderful things Peter Twiss has achieved in his tenure as CEO at Oldendorff Carriers,” said Hutchins. “He leaves the company in the best of shape, and I sincerely believe we can build on his achievements to take the company forward.”