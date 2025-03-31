TTB 2025 highlights operational excellence

Last week, Marine Log’s TTB 2025 (Tugs, Towboats & Barges) conference in Mobile, Ala., attracted nearly 250 vessel owners, operators, C-suite executives, suppliers, and shipyards. The event, which took place on March 25-26, served as a vital gathering for professionals in the maritime industry to exchange ideas and explore new opportunities for improving operational efficiency and sustainability.

This year’s theme, “Charting a Course for Operational Excellence,” focused on the future of the U.S. tugboat, towboat, and barge sector, particularly as it navigates the challenges of transitioning to a low-carbon future and other regulatory hurdles while maintaining its status as one of the safest, most environmentally friendly, and cost-effective transportation modes for freight.

Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log, emphasized the unique value of the event.

“What makes TTB a great conference,” he said, “is that everyone in the room works in the tug, towboat, and barge sector, ensuring that every conversation is meaningful, and every interaction leads to tangible next steps.”

Jennifer Carpenter delivers the keynote address on March 25.

The first day of the conference began with a keynote address from Jennifer Carpenter, president and CEO of the American Waterways Operators (AWO) and President of the American Maritime Partnership (AMP). Carpenter’s remarks set the tone for the discussions on trends, innovations, regulations, the Jones Act, and the importance of the TTB industry.

The day’s sessions included a panel on “The Essentials: Tips for Exceptional Tug Operations,” led by Peter Soles, principal at Glosten, with insights from industry leaders like Capt. Russell Shrewsbury of Western Towboat Co. and Mary McCarthy of Moran Towing. The discussion focused on best practices for enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Emily Reiblein, principal consultant at ABS Group, followed with a session on “Driving Operational Excellence – 5 Steps to Safety Culture Transformation,” where she shared strategies for fostering strong safety cultures in maritime operations.

Other key discussions included navigating shifts in the Jones Act, led by Sabrina Brigance and Jack Kiely of Hylant, and addressing employment challenges amid evolving regulations, presented by Kathlyn Perez of Perez Law LLC.

Afternoon sessions focused on sustainability. Renu Shete of Shell Shipping and Maritime and Rick Iuliucci from The Vane Brothers shared insights on optimizing engine load and RPM for fuel and CO2 savings, while Jack Grogan from Innospec Fuel Specialties, a platinum sponsor of the event, presented on decarbonization through additives and other methods to reduce emissions.

Jason Aristides of OpenTug and Tim Bucher of Sabine Surveyors also led a session on improving barge transportation efficiency through advanced technologies aimed at enhancing visibility on the Mississippi River.

Later in the day, Crowley Engineering Services presented its innovative LNG barge project. Dean Sahr, Craig Savey, and Scott Sutherland discussed the cutting-edge vessel that is redefining energy-efficient maritime transport.

The second day began with a session on “The Case for Efficient Barges” by Eric Blumhagen and Rick Hunt of Hockema Group, Inc., followed by a discussion on emerging data analytics trends in the marine industry from Peter Licnikas of ioCurrents and Scott Rath of MSHS Pacific Power Group.

The agenda also included a session on the latest developments in Title XI and Capital Construction Fund programs, presented by James Kearns and Chris Ulfers of Jones Walker LLP, as well as a barge panel focusing on sector trends and innovations.

Peter Soles (far right) moderates a panel on tug operations.

AWO once again served as the official association partner for TTB 2025, with SNAME supporting as an association partner.

Heather Ervin, editor-in-chief of Marine Log, commented on the event’s success: “By bringing together key industry leaders and voices for two days of insightful discussions, we aim to tackle the issues that matter most to business owners, operators, and managers in this sector. Our goal is to ensure the industry is at the heart of our programming and networking opportunities, making this event truly tailored to their needs.”

Sponsors for TTB 2025 included major industry names, such as Innospec Fuel Specialties, Bergan Marine Systems, Kongsberg, OpenTug, Crowley, and many more, all contributing to the success of the event.

Looking ahead, TTB 2026 will return to Mobile, Ala., on March 10-11, 2026, continuing its legacy as a pivotal platform for the maritime industry to collaborate and innovate.