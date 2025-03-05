Trump to create new White House office of shipbuilding Written by Nick Blenkey









In his joint address to Congress last night, President Trump outlined his plans to revive U.S. shipbuilding, including through the creation of a White House office of shipbuilding.

Here’s what he said:

“To boost our defense industrial base we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial shipbuilding and military shipbuilding. And for that purpose, I am announcing tonight that we will create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House that offers special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America where it belongs. We used to make so many ships. We don’t make them anymore very much, but we’re going to make them very fast, very soon. It will have a huge impact.”

The news was applauded by the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA)

“Since the founding days of our nation, the U.S. shipyard industry and industrial base has played a central role in national and domestic security and remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining our nation’s security vessels while building the fleet of the future,” said Matthew Paxton, president of the Shipbuilders Council of America. “We applaud the creation of the White House Office of Shipbuilding and the entire shipyard industrial base not only stands at the ready to work with the new Office of U.S. Shipbuilding but we are also ready to answer the call to design and build America’s commercial and military fleets. By fully utilizing the existing domestic shipyard capacity, the shipyard industrial base can meet the growing demands of national defense, restore American competitiveness, and create thousands of skilled jobs in communities across the nation. Strengthening the industry-government collaboration is the key to reaching any demand signal to ensure that America remains a global leader in maritime power for decades to come.”

Also wekcoming the announcement was Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG), saying that it “applauds the President’s bold plan to invest in American shipbuilders. A strong, thriving shipbuilding sector is vital to our nation’s prosperity, national security, and energy dominance. American shipbuilders have a heritage of delivering the advanced vessels that power our economy and safeguard our shores. By investing in American shipbuilders and restoring American leadership on the seas, the President will improve our security and create high-quality jobs that support families in Florida and communities across the country.”