Trump nominates Admiral Kevin E. Lunday to be 28th USCG commandant Written by Nick Blenkey









President Trump is nominating Adm. Kevin E. Lunday to serve as the 28th commandant of the Coast Guard. Until confirmed by the Senate, Lunday will continue serving as acting commandant, a position he has held since the ouster of former commandant Admiral Linda Fagan in January.

Lunday’s nomination was announced yesterday by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem as part of her address during the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony.

During that address, Secreary Noem announced Force Design 2028 (FD2028) an initiative designed to provides a blueprint to transform the Coast Guard into a stronger, more ready and capable fighting force.

Among other things, FD2028 establishes a legislatively authorized, Secretary of the Coast Guard nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. This secretary would report directly to the secretary of homeland security and provide civilian leadership, oversight, accountability and advocacy, with authorities comparable to secretaries of other military services.

“The 28th commandant will lead the Coast Guard through a historic period of change,” said Secretary Noem. “Under their leadership, we will establish the first Coast Guard service secretary and facilitate the implementation of FD2028. FD2028 will re-shape how the Coast Guard functions and operates to ensure decisive advantage over adversaries.”

“Now is the time for fundamental change,” said Admiral Lunday. “Secretary Noem has said that we must reinvigorate the Coast Guard or risk strategic failure. I am honored to lead our Coast Guard men and women in this historic effort to renew the service for the future.”