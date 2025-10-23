Transpetro set to make big entry into Brazil’s inland barge sector Written by Nick Blenkey









Brazilian oil giant Petrobras’s Transpetro unit is expanding its logistics operations with the launch of its first public tender for the acquisition of vessels dedicated to inland navigation. By 2026, the company aims to procure 20 barges, 20 push boats, and four tugboats for operations across Brazil.

In this initial phase, the tender includes the purchase of four barges with a gross tonnage of 3,000 tons ), four push boats and one tugboat, all designated for fuel transportation. These vessels are expected to enter operation in the first half of 2026.

Transpetro says that this new business initiative will position itself as one of the leading barge operators for the transportation of oil, derivatives, and biofuels in Brazil.

According to company president Sérgio Bacci, entering the barge sector reinforces Transpetro’s strategy for growth and diversification.

“Our expansion into inland navigation will enhance Transpetro’s operational resilience and flexibility while reinforcing our commitment to sustainable growth. Through this initiative, we will secure 50% of Brazil’s barge-based fuel transportation market in the medium term, solidifying our position as one of the country’s largest barge operators”, Bacci stated.

Brazil’s barge transportation sector moves approximately 10 million tons of oil and fuels annually. Transpetro’s director of pipelines and terminals, Márcio Guimarães, emphasized that the new business aligns with the company’s multimodal logistics strategy.

“Our entry into the barge sector integrates with our existing pipeline, terminal, and shipping infrastructure. By diversifying transportation modalities, we expand our service capacity, strengthen our presence in strategic regions, and equip the company to support Brazil’s growth sustainably and competitively”, Guimarães explained.

Vessel specifications

The 20 barges that make up the first phase of the project will have a gross tonnage (GT) of 3,000 tons and will allow the transport of one or more petroleum derivatives, including models with and without segregation, incorporating modern technologies.

The vessels will operate with cargo pumps powered by electric motors and an electrical generation module, reducing greenhouse gas emissions during operations. The push boats and tugboats will follow a standard design, with the capacity to operate at a speed of six knots.

Tender process

The bidding process will be divided into two lots: one for acquiring four barges and four push boats, and the other for contracting a tugboat. The tender announcement will be available on Petronect, Petrobras’ electronic purchasing platform, allowing participation from domestic companies that meet the established technical and economic criteria.