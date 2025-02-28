TOTE to fund $90,000 Massachusetts Maritime scholarship program

The TOTE Group is to fund a $90,000, three-year scholarship program at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The program was announced when MMA’s new training vessel, Patriot State, made its first port of call on its inaugural Sea Term in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 25th.

An open house event hosted by TOTE and MMA welcomed nearly 200 students from across the island, along with leaders from across industries, non-profits, and government. Guests toured the ship and its training spaces and learned more about its humanitarian response capabilities and cutting-edge technology.

The Patriot State is the second of five vessels developed as part of the U.S. Maritime Administration’s National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program. NSMV vessels are commissioned by MARAD with TOTE Services as the VCM and built by Hanwha Philly Shipyard.

The new scholarship program agreement with MMA was announced by TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico President Kevin Kendrick.

The scholarship program will total $90,000 for students pursuing maritime education, with a particular focus on Puerto Rican cadets.

“This scholarship reflects TOTE’s commitment to Puerto Rico’s future,” Kendrick said. “We believe in fostering the next generation of maritime leaders by supporting programs that provide educational opportunities and inspire young people to consider careers in this essential field“Across our companies, we are dedicated to investing in youth-focused initiatives and post-secondary education, creating pathways for success and showcasing the exciting possibilities within the maritime industry.”

“This event surpassed our expectations,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, President of Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “The enthusiasm of the students and community leaders is a testament to the importance of maritime education and the opportunities this vessel offers. We are deeply grateful to TOTE for their generous support and partnership.”

A total of 18 TOTE scholarships will be awarded over three years. The scholarships will prioritize students from Puerto Rico and designated gateway cities, first-generation college students, and those demonstrating financial need. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on academic performance and their active involvement in the MMA Regiment of Cadets.

Both incoming and current MMA students (including freshmen) are eligible for the TOTE scholarship, which will be awarded by the Academy’s Scholarship Committee with no additional application materials necessary.