Top Women in Maritime 2025 winners announced

Marine Log is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Top Women in Maritime Awards, recognizing 20 exceptional leaders whose achievements are shaping the future of the maritime industry.

This year’s honorees represent a wide range of expertise, from vessel operations and naval architecture to port leadership and education:

Capt. Kamila Calko, Sealight and Sealight Sisters

Elena Calhoun, Boksa Marine Design

Capt. Tamara Colette, California Maritime College

Erica J. Custis, Moran Towing

Angelique Davis, Vard Marine Inc.

Karen Dempsey, Crowley

Mara DuVernois, Resolve Marine

Angela Dyer Mcveay, MK Industries

Jenna Gaudet, Eckstein Trade & Transport LLC

Irem Gokmen, Inchcape Shipping Services

Gerona Goethe, Bay Ship & Yacht Co.

Melissa Hertel, Thornton Tomasetti

Dorothea Ioannou, Shipowners Claims Bureau Inc. / The American P&I Club

Lee Kindberg, Maersk / Starcrest

Laura Lewis, TowWorks

Gail Loughlin, Midwest Tankerman Inc.

Christi Marvel, Cooper Consolidated

Capt. Zeita Merchant, U.S. Coast Guard

Ashley O’Brien, Port Tampa Bay

Rachel Rowe, Skagit County Public Works

These remarkable women will be celebrated during the Top Women in Maritime Celebration on December 2 at the World War II Museum in New Orleans, the evening before the International WorkBoat Show begins. The event, held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., will include a keynote presentation, networking, and a chance to recognize these leaders in person.

“Over the past six years, Marine Log has been honoring women who have achieved extraordinary professional accomplishments,” says Gary Lynch, Marine Log publisher. “Last year, for the first time, we held a live event, the Top Women in Maritime Celebration, to honor and recognize these women in person. The industry support and turnout were incredible, exceeding our expectations and validating the growing influence of women in the maritime industry. Marine Log is very proud to contribute to the advancement and recognition of women in the maritime profession.”

Now in its second year, the celebration is hosted in partnership with Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs) as Premier Association Partner and WISTA USA as Association Sponsor.

Launched in 2020 by Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin, the Top Women in Maritime Awards highlight 20 women each year from a wide spectrum of roles and regions, chosen from reader nominations. Their stories are featured in the magazine, on Marine Log’s website, and across our digital platforms.

“I started the Top Women in Maritime Awards because I saw how many women in our industry were making an enormous impact, but their stories weren’t being told,” said Ervin. “This award and the live celebration were created to spotlight their achievements, connect them with one another, and inspire the next generation of maritime leaders.”

The December event offers an opportunity to connect with peers, celebrate these trailblazing women, and draw inspiration from their contributions to the industry.

For more details, visit the event’s page. For sponsorship opportunities, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.

