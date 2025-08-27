Tidewater names Coulston Van Gundy its new VP of shipyard and terminal ops Written by Nick Blenkey









Vancouver, Wash.– headquartered Tidewater Holdings Inc. reports that Coulston (Cole) Van Gundy has joined the company as vice president of shipyard and terminal operations.

Van Gundy comes to Tidewater with more than 19 years of maritime experience and joins the company from Crowley, where he most recently served as vice president of engineering, leading the engineering services group responsible for civil and marine design, engineering, and construction management for internal and external clients.

Over his career, Van Gundy has overseen the delivery of more than 20 vessels and assets, including tugs, tankers, barges, fireboats, and research vessels. Among the highlights: the largest Jones Act-compliant LNG bunker barge, Progress, and the first all-electric U.S. harbor tug, the eWolf.

“Having worked closely with Cole in the past, I know the expertise, integrity, and energy he brings to his role,” said Johan Sperling, president and CEO of Tidewater. “His background in both vessel and shore operations, combined with his leadership in engineering innovation, will be invaluable as Tidewater continues to strengthen our operations and pursue opportunities in sustainable maritime solutions.”

Van Gundy earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a U.S. Coast Guard license from California Maritime Academy, where he also completed a master’s degree in transportation and engineering management. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

“I am excited to join Tidewater at this important time for the company and our industry,” said Van Gundy. “Tidewater has a proud legacy and a bright future, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to advance our shipyard and terminal operations.”