Tidewater Holdings names Chris Mack its new VP of marine operations

Vancouver, Wash.– headquartered Tidewater Holdings Inc. has appointed Chris Mack as its new vice president of marine operations. He comes to Tidewater with more two decades of industry experience at Foss Maritime, most recently as COO.

Mack earned his bachelor’s degree in maritime transportation from the California Maritime Academy and received a master of marine transportation and engineering management degree from California State University Maritime Academy in 2023.

He began his maritime career at Foss as an able seaman, progressing to the role of captain within the company’s ocean towing fleet and then holding various shoreside positions.

Mack has extensive experience managing large, complex projects and holds a project management professional (PMP) certification, demonstrating his expertise in structured project execution and strategic planning.

“Chris brings a unique blend of hands-on maritime experience and strategic leadership to Tidewater,” said Tidewater Holding’s president and CEO Johan Sperling. “His deep understanding of marine operations and commitment to safety and efficiency will be pivotal as we navigate future growth opportunities and continue to provide exceptional service to our customers.”

In addition to leading Tidewater’s marine operations, Mack will play a key role in shaping the company’s labor relations strategy, overseeing the alignment and execution of the company’s four collective bargaining agreements. He will also spearhead the advancement of Tidewater’s project management philosophy, driving structured execution and continuous improvement across key operational initiatives.