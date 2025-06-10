Tidal Transit selects Volvo Penta to equip its new next-gen electric CTV fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









In an agreement announced at this week’s Seawork 2025 event, U.K.-based offshore wind crew transfer vessel (CTV) specialist Tidal Transit has signed an agreement with Volvo Penta that will see it outfit its next-generation electric CTV fleet with Volvo Penta’s new electric propulsion system, the IPS900E.

With support from maritime and logistics investor HICO Investment Group, Tidal Transit is adding six new electric, hybrid and electric-ready newbuilds to its growing roster of sustainable crew transport solutions. Designed by Tidal Transit in partnership with Capilano Europe, the vessels will be built by Marina Meridional in Spain.

In addition to being outfitted with Volvo Penta’s groundbreaking IPS900E the new electric CTVs will also be built with advanced lightweight composite materials, offering further advancements in energy efficiency and carbon emissions reductions over traditional diesel-powered CTVs. This evolution in design also offers reduced maintenance downtime, increased comfort and offering near silent and vibration-free operations.

Several vessels in Tidal Transit’s current fleet are already equipped with Volvo Penta IPS technologies, like Anthea Luna, Imogen Rose and Arabella Jane, three WindFlex 27 Quad Volvo Penta IPS models delivered and chartered to European wind farm operators earlier this year. Tidal Transit’s flagship diesel-to-electric CTV retrofit project, e-Ginny, also takes advantage of the same system, which was chosen for its readiness for battery-powered propulsion and high fuel efficiency in conventional mode.

“We’re working hand-in-hand with a robust network of marine and engineering partners in the U.K. and internationally to create the world’s first fleet of multi-functional e-CTVs,” said Tidal Transit director Leo Hambro. “We chose Volvo Penta’s best-in-class IPS system for its proven ability to deliver the highest levels of efficiency, speed and comfort required for this electric transition, and we’re looking forward to strengthening our partnership even further as we continue breaking new ground in driving technological innovation for decarbonized crew transport.”

“Over the past two decades, we’ve developed deep expertise through the reliable performance of more than 40,000 Volvo Penta IPS drivelines in service, complemented by recent successful pilots in marine electrification,” said Mehmet Belibagli, Volvo Penta head of marine U.K. & Ireland. “With this new offering, our focus is to provide a fully integrated, easy-to-install electric propulsion solution. IPS900E not only reflects our core strengths, but is also built to scale seamlessly with third-party partners, like Tidal Transit, with whom we look forward to continuing our partnership.”