Three-way partnership creates new JSI Alliance

A twosome is becoming a threesome. After three years in a successful commercial alliance, Dutch maritime heavy lift transport and engineering contractor Jumbo Shipping and German breakbulk and project cargo specialist SAL Heavy Lift have been joined by Houston-headquartered multipurpose and liner operator Intermarine to form the JSI Alliance.

With a combined fleet of around 50 vessels, JSI Alliance will provide a unified commercial entry point for sales and marketing for a joint network of offices and agents in 23 countries worldwide.

The vessels in the combined fleet range from effective multipurpose vessels to the most advanced heavy lift ships in the world, with a lifting capacity of up to 3,000 tonnes SWL. This, according to the partners, essentially creates a real one-stop shop for customers seeking all kinds of maritime breakbulk or project transport solutions.

“This is a great step for Intermarine and a significant milestone for us in our over 35 years of business,” says Intermarine president Richard Seeg. “We’re a sister company to SAL, which means we’ve had some cooperation up to this point. But forming a real commercial joint venture and alliance marks the beginning of a new and greater adventure. I’ve truly admired what Jumbo and SAL have managed to achieve over the past three years, and I’m excited to bring the Intermarine product to the joint venture. This will add more services and an expanded reach to the portfolio. With our strength, especially in the Americas, I’m sure our alliance is off to a great start.”

JSI Alliance aims to deliver both commercial flexibility and technical expertise, offering semi-liner and liner services as well as customized project shipping solutions around the world. Services range from transport solutions for small parcels and single cargo items to the most complex industrial cargo units. The ability to combine service and transportation solutions gives customers a new range of options.

“When we launched our commercial alliance with SAL three years ago, we weren’t sure how the market and our customers would receive this new take on a commercial cooperation in the heavy lift sector,” said Laurens Govers, director chartering and projects at Jumbo Shipping. “Today, we look back at the success it’s been. Through our growing relationship with Intermarine as well, I’m confident that our new setup and wider service scope as JSI Alliance will be a valuable addition to our platform. Every customer, from EPCs and industrial equipment manufacturers to project freight forwarders, will find transport services that can benefit their business and projects in our new constellation.”

The Jumbo and SAL services and fleets are highly complementary, but the Intermarine “products” are somewhat different and expand the scope. The Intermarine fleet is based on standardized, effective multipurpose vessels typically geared up to max 500 tonnes SWL, essentially where the Jumbo and SAL vessel portfolio begins. Additionally, Intermarine is highly experienced in operating a mix of owned and time-chartered vessels, both on a short- or long-term basis. While the owned fleet typically takes on complex cargo operations, volume cargo and vessel positions may require a different approach.

“We have a setup where we can combine many different vessels and service scopes,” says Intermarine COO Lars Rasmussen. “With JSI Alliance, you can find simple, straightforward transport solutions as well as the capacity to handle the most complex heavy lift projects. We can combine standard multipurpose ships, with mighty heavy lifters, deck carriers and even in some case bulk vessels – all under our operation and management. I’ve been in bulk, breakbulk and project shipping for over three decades now, and I’ve never seen a commercial solution as comprehensive as this.”

“We’ve obviously gained vital experience in our years of commercial partnership with Jumbo,” says SAL Heavy Lift managing director Jens Baumgarten. “JSI Alliance emerged more or less organically with our closer commercial cooperation with our sister company, Intermarine. That being said, we’ve worked intensively over the past several months to prepare and set up our structures so we can operate effectively from day one. Our greatest priority is keeping our customers happy – both during and after each project and shipment. We believe that the added value we create for our customers will strengthen relationships and lead to repeat transport inquiries over many years.”

JSI Alliance replaces Jumbo-SAL-Alliance as the unified marketing platform and brand. As operators and owners, however, Jumbo, SAL and Intermarine remain independent – allowing the three brands to be active in the market.

“JSI Alliance is the pinnacle of commercial innovation in heavy lift shipping,” says Intermarine CEO Svend Andersen. “My many years in shipping have given me good instincts for which collaborations work and which don’t. I have no doubt that this one is a winner. Combining our strengths both commercially and technically outmatches any other operator in the market. Whether in Asia, Europe, Africa, the U.S or South America – the JSI Alliance organization ensures that every customer gets the best possible service.”

All sales offices are unified from day one as JSI Alliance offices represent all three members. Also, back-office support functions such as engineering, QHSE and project management will contribute to the alliance organization, maximizing synergies between the entities.

Daan Koornneef, CEO of Jumbo Shipping, concludes: “I’ve truly enjoyed witnessing the progress and the effective way our three organisations have come together, where we build on the success of the now former Jumbo-SAL-Alliance. And Dr Martin Harren, CEO of SAL Heavy Lift and Harren Group, agrees: “For our company and group, it’s vital that we remain agile commercially and operationally, and seize the opportunities as they come – this is the true spirit of our organizations. JSI Alliance marks a new cornerstone for our business.”