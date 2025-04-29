Thordon adds new Danish distributor Damzgard Mechanics to its network

High-performance shaft bearing and seal systems specialist Thordon Bearings, has added Frederiksværk, Denmark-headquartered Damzgard Mechanics to its network of authorized distributors.

With a solid reputation as a supplier of mechanical engineering solutions to Denmark’s maritime industries, Damzgard Mechanics will be responsible for facilitating existing and new maritime customer requirements and developing new business opportunities in other markets outside of marine.

“Led by Henrik Damsgard, Damzgard Mechanics has the background and proactive customer-centric approach needed to deliver exceptional value to our Danish customers,” said Neil McDonald, Thordon Bearings’ regional manager – Northern Europe & Africa. “We are confident that this new addition to the Thordon distributor network will help expand our presence across the country.”

“Henrik brings unique qualifications to the role,” continued McDonald. ”As a former Hundested Propeller engineer with experience in a global services and support role, he possesses an exceptional understanding of bearing design and installation, combined with a drive to actively encourage shipyards, shipowners and system integrators to ‘Thordonize,’ Damzgard Mechanics will add significant value to the Thordon portfolio.”

“We are honored to collaborate with Thordon Bearings, a global leader renowned for its innovative and eco-friendly polymer ,” said Henrik Damsgard. “This partnership represents an opportunity to expand and deliver Thordon value to our customers.”

Thordon Bearings is a pioneer in the development of high-performance, water-lubricated and grease-free bearing technology for all rotating machinery and deck equipment.

Since its incorporation in 1990, Burlington, Ontario-headquartered Thordon has established a global reputation for sustainability, reliability and performance, with its award-winning bearings and seals referenced aboard ships of all types.

Home to some of world’s leading shipowners, shipyards, engine builders and manufacturers, Denmark is a key market for pollution-free Thordon solutions.

“We aim to secure bearing and shaft sealing business from all of these stakeholders, with emphasis on promoting Thordon’s seawater-lubricated Compac and SXL solutions for propeller shafts and rudders, ThorPlas-Blue bearing material for deck equipment, and TG100 shaft seals,” said Damsgard.

Damzgard Mechanics will also work with shipowners and shipyards to influence newbuild decisions away from oil-lubricated sterntubes towards the more commercially and environmentally favorable T-Boss sterntubeless ship design.

Since signing the exclusive sales and service agreement, Thordon’s newest distributor has already secured a contract to supply and install a pair of TG100 shaft seals operating aboard a Danish Port Authority crew boat.

“Damzgard Mechanics has hit the ground running delivering immediate results. We are confident that Henrik’s expertise and local knowledge will help expand our presence, which will of course benefit our customers and the marine environment alike,” said McDonald. “We look forward to building on this momentum.”