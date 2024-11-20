Thecla Bodewes Shipyards books contract for four GADUS vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Kampen, Netherlands-headquartered Thecla Bodewes Shipyards has won a four-ship order for its new GADUS design vessels. It has been placed by Navigare Shipping, marking the start of a major fleet renewal process for the family-owned, Faroe Islands based, shipowner. It also symbolizes a step towards a more sustainable future.

The vessels will be built to Thecla Bodewes Shipyards GADUS 5600 design. The shipbuilders says the design is “crafted to revolutionize cargo transportation and embodies efficiency, sustainability, and versatility like never before” and “optimizes efficiency at every turn.”

They will feature diesel-electric propulsion and advanced automation and control systems, and are ready for alternative fuels, batteries and mechanical sails..

The 5,600 dwt ships will have the same dimensions as the largest ships in Navigare Shipping’s current fleet but will be optimized with a much higher cargo capacity and far lower fuel consumption.

The vessels will also be fitted with electrical cargo gear that can run on shore power.

They have been designed based on the experience drawn from the existing fleet and with strong consideration for Navigare Shipping clients’ future requirements.

Thecla Bodewes, CEO of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, says: “Working with a new client for the first time is always a proud moment. Given the nature of this contract, which holds significant potential for sustainable shipping, we are particularly pleased to have been selected by Navigare Shipping. We are looking forward to cooperating together on the delivery of these four vessels, and to building a close relationship for the long-term.”

Why GADUS? The series is named after the gadus, better known as Atlantic Cod, a fish species that feels comfortable in the cold water conditions of the Northern parts of the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean. This apex predator plays a key role in both the marine and human food chain. Consuming prey of considerable size, the gadus excels in low energy consumption. This enables the species to sustainably travel long distances under the harsh conditions of its surroundings. A “design” fit for purpose, says the shipyard,