Tariff “whipsaw effect’’ boosts Port of LA June cargo numbers to new record

As we reported earlier, the impact of tariffs saw May cargo volumes at the Port of Los Angeles hit a ten year low. Yesterday, the port reported that what it termed a tariff “whipsaw effect,” saw it record the busiest June in its 117-year history.

The Port of LA handled 892,340 TEUs in June, 8% more than last year.

“Some importers are bringing in year-end holiday cargo now ahead of potential higher tariffs later in the year,” said Port of LA’s executive director Gene Seroka. “July may be our peak season month as retailers and manufacturers bring orders in earlier than usual, then brace for trade uncertainty.”

“The Port of Los Angeles closed its fiscal year on June 30, ending the period handling 10.5 million TEUs,” Seroka added. “That marks our third fiscal year exceeding 10 millionTEUs, the only western hemisphere port to do so. and this time we reached that mark without a single vessel backed up.”

Bobby Djavaheri, president of Yedi Houseware, a family-owned business in Los Angeles, joined Seroka for his monthy cargo briefing. Giving some insights into why the tariff whipsaw effect is happening, Djavaheri discussed the impacts tariffs have had on small and mid-sized businesses.

June 2025 loaded imports came in at 470,450 TEUs, 10% more than last year. Loaded exports landed at 126,144 TEUs, a 3% improvement from 2024. The port processed 295,746 empty container units, 7% more than last year.

After six months in 2025, the port has handled 4,955,812 TEUs, 5% more than the same period in 2024.

Current and historical cargo data, including fiscal year-end totals, are available HERE.