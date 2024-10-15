Swedish Maritime Administration orders Artemis EF-12 pilot boat

The Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) has ordered an EF-12 pilot boat from Artemis Technologies. Taking its all-electric foiling craft technology into the pilot boat sector, Belfast, Northern Ireland, based Artemis first unveiled the EF-12 pilot in September of last year.

SMA’s primary mission is to promote favorable conditions for the maritime sector in Sweden and for Swedish shipping. Services included, among others, pilotage, fairway service, maritime and aeronautical search and rescue, maritime traffic information, icebreaking and hydrography.

The agency is working actively to reduce its climate impact and the Artemis EF-12 pilot boat will be a part of its pilot boat fleet and is estimated to be in full operation from spring 2026.

“This is certainly a game changer when it comes to electric boats in terms of range and energy efficiency,” says Erik Eklund, Director General, SMA. “It is one of many steps for us at SMA to reduce the use of fossil fuels in our operations, The energy consumption of the boat at cruising speed will be approximately 9 kWh per nautical mile, which is an 85% energy reduction compared to conventional diesel-powered pilot boats operated by SMA.

“With this contribution to our fleet, we estimate that the total emissions from our pilot transports can be reduced by about 5%,” says Eklund.

The EF-12 pilot, which is being built in Belfast, has an all-electric propulsion and is built from composite material. It has an overall length of 12.5 meters, a beam of 4.7 meters, a draft of 2.2 meters and a displacement of 11,700 kg.

Operating with zero emissions, hydrofoil technology lifts the vessel above the water, minimizing drag, optimizing energy use, and delivering a smoother, quieter ride – making it ideal for demanding offshore operations like pilotage. The hydrofoil technology also significantly reduces wake impact, minimising disturbance to marine ecosystems, shorelines and anchored vessels.

“I am very pleased that we have taken this step and are active in the forefront of decarbonization in the maritime sector,” says Eklund. “It will be a unique addition to our fleet and we will have the opportunity to evaluate new technologies and get input on how to proceed with the goal of reaching net zero by 2045.”