Swedish Club appoints master mariner to key role

Gothenburg, Sweden, headquartered international marine mutual insurer the Swedish Club has appointed Fredrik Bergqvist as its new area manager for the club’s Team Sweden, where he will play a crucial role in the club’s team of regional managers. He joined the Swedish Club more than ten years ago and has worked for the club in both claims and underwriting areas. Prior to that he served as a senior officer on board ship and is a Master Mariner.

As area manager for Team Sweden, Bergqvist will be responsible for maintaining and developing relationships with members and brokers across Scandinavian and European markets as well as North and South America. Based in Gothenburg, he is supported by a team of 24 professionals, specializing in P&I, FD&D, H&M and loss prevention services.

Bergqvist takes over from Johan Kahlmeter who was promoted to director claims earlier this year, as part of the club’s focus on further strengthening its long-term position in the global market.

Commenting on the appointment, Thomas Nordberg, managing director of the Swedish Club said: “This is a natural step, following as it does the changes that the club has made to the management group. We need to ensure continuous openings for new talent, both from within the company and externally, and the promotion of Fredrik has been well earned.”

“This new role is a welcome challenge, and I am very pleased to be leading such a strong and committed team.” said Bergqvist. “I am looking forward to the future and to fully supporting our members and business colleagues.”