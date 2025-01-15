Svitzer orders new battery-powered tug for Øresund Strait

Copenhagen-headquartered international towage giant Svitzer has ordered another battery-powered tug. It will be used in the Øresund Strait between Denmark and Sweden.

“In recent years, we have experienced an increasing demand for green towage services in Scandinavia, including the Øresund Strait,” said Mathias Jonasson, managing director, Scandinavia, at Svitzer. “At the same time, we have committed to doing our part to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in the industry by 2030. Getting a new battery-powered tug solves both challenges as we can continue to provide reliable and safe services to our customers while reducing the carbon footprint.”

To be built by Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyard, the new ASD electric tug is based on the Robert Allan Ltd. ElectRA 2500-SX design and will be 25 meters long and develop s a 70-ton bollard pull (BP).

It will have a 1,818 kWh battery, enabling it to operate safely and efficiently on electrical power only. It will also have two generators for backup, extended endurance and firefighting operations.

“We are honored to support Svitzer in decarbonising their fleet and building this new high-performing battery tug,” said Tamer Geçkin, R&D and electrical systems director, Sanmar Shipyards. “It has all the quality characteristics expected from a premium tug built at Sanmar Shipyards; a big, power-efficient battery powers it. Thereby, it represents the future for many tug operations.”

Technical specifications for the new tug:

Design: ElectRA 2500-SX

Length overall (meters) 25.4

Draft (meters) 5.6

Bollard pull (ton) 70

Battery capacity (kWh) 1,818

International Gross Tonnage (GT) 356