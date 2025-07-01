Subsea Industries says Ecoshield delivers proven protection against cavitation damage

Cavitation erosion and corrosion remain persistent challenges in marine operations, often causing severe damage to rudders, thruster tunnels, and other underwater components. This leads to frequent drydockings, costly repairs, and operational downtime. However, Subsea Industries says that its glassflake-reinforced protective coating Ecoshield, has emerged as a trusted solution, with real-world case studies demonstrating that Ecoshield not only halts erosion but dramatically reduces long-term maintenance costs.

The challenge

Cavitation is the formation and collapse of vapor bubbles caused by changes in water pressure near metal surfaces. The forceful collapse of these bubbles eats away at exposed steel, especially around rudders and thruster tunnels, leading to rapid deterioration. Traditional coatings often fail to withstand such stress, eroding within months and requiring frequent reapplication.

Ecoshield was engineered to withstand these aggressive forces. Applied in two layers, the coating forms a hard, durable shield that adheres tightly to steel. Unlike conventional paints, it does not need to be reapplied at every drydocking, says Subsea Industries, with minor touch-ups sufficing even after many years of service. These touch-ups blend in perfectly with the existing coating.

Case study snapshots

Ernst Russ fleet: In 2004, German shipowner Ernst Russ faced persistent cavitation damage on the rudder of their container vessel Elizabeth Russ. After applying Ecoshield, the company observed that the damage stopped completely. The success led to Ecoshield being applied across the company’s fleet.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC): With a massive containership fleet, MSC required a durable solution to reduce maintenance. After initial positive results, Ecoshield has been adopted for over 100 of its vessels thus far, applied not only to rudders but also to thruster tunnels, bulbous bows, and even boottops. This upgrade to MSC’s container fleet is continuing. The consistent performance across a variety of surfaces cemented its place as a core element of their protective maintenance strategy.

CMA CGM: Major French shipping line CMA CGM first applied Ecoshield to protect the rudder of one of its container \ships in January 2011. Since then, the company has continued to use Ecoshield on the rudders, Becker Twisted Fins, thruster tunnels, and bulbous bows of more than 100 ships.

Seaspan: Canadian shipowner Seaspan discovered the value of Ecoshield in 2010. Since then, they have experienced great success using the coating to protect the running gear of over 100 ships under their management, including many newbuilds. Notably, rudders coated with Ecoshield required no repairs even after 9–10 years, saving up to three days in drydock per ship.

Danaos Shipping: One of the world’s largest independent container charter ship owners, Danaos Shipping, began using Ecoshield for their rudders in 2008. About 40 successful applications later, they have extended the use of Ecoshield to thruster tunnels and other parts of their ships.

Efficient application with long-term payoff

Ecoshield is designed with operational flexibility in mind. The application involves grit blasting the steel surface and then applying two coats of Ecoshield. These coats can be applied in quick succession—just three hours apart—making it possible to complete the process within a single day during scheduled drydockings.

Subsea Industries says the use of Ecoshield eliminates the need for sacrificial anodes on rudders

Ecofix, a steel-repair filler compatible with Ecoshield, is used to rebuild the substrate where cavitation has already taken its toll. This avoids the need for hot work and complex steel replacement procedures. Once applied, the Ecoshield coating seals the surface for long-term protection.

Real-world savings

Operators report significant cost reductions thanks to reduced drydock time and minimal reapplication needs. The estimated savings per ship are substantial—not just in coating costs but also in lost time, labor, and operational disruption.

Moreover, the use of Ecoshield eliminates the need for sacrificial anodes on rudders, reducing complexity and weight while delivering consistent protection.

Subsea Industries says that, with proven performance across over 1,000 applications, Ecoshield is more than a short-term fix—it’s a long-term investment in vessel integrity, efficiency, and cost savings.