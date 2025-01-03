Submit a presentation proposal for Ship Repair USA 2025

Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA conference brings together vessel owners and operators, ship repairers and others involved in the through-life maintenance of vessels of all kinds. The focus of the presentations and discussions is on finding practical solutions to real life problems and on lessons learned.

This year’s event takes place in June in the French Quarter, New Orleans, and if you would like to share your experience and expertise in a presentation, we want to hear from you!

Submit a presentation proposal by February 1, 2025, to be considered for a conference session.

Topics of Interest (although we are open to any suggestions) include:

The selection process: How to choose a repair yard that fits your needs

Repair contracts: What to insist on and what to be flexible on

Small shipyard grants: Experiences with the process

Changes to Title XI regulations and the implications for yard upgrade projects

Green repairs: How can repairers and maintenance specialists help operators as they push to go green?

What’s next for vessel compliance and how yards can help

Coatings choices, surface prep and coatings application

What can be accomplished afloat and what requires a haul out?

Presentation proposals from suppliers should focus on real life case studies and lessons learned.