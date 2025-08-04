Stream Marine Technical (SMT) adds new K-Sim Engine simulator

Paisley, Scotland-headquartered Stream Marine Technical (SMT) has added a new Kongsberg K-Sim Engine simulator to its expanding simulator suite. The new simulator will support IGF Code training for LNG-fueled vessels, enabling students and seafarers to build advanced competence in areas such as fuel economy, emission reduction, and emergency response.

For Stream Marine, its addition marks a significant investment in the future of alternative fuel training for the maritime sector.

Developed by Kongsberg Maritime, the K-Sim Engine platform is widely recognized for its realism, adaptability, and compliance with international standards, including DNV certification and full alignment with IMO STCW requirements.

SMT says that the additional simulator reinforces its commitment to future-proofing maritime careers and improving vessel safety and efficiency in the evolving alternative fuels landscape.

“As the industry transitions towards cleaner fuels, high-quality training is essential to ensure seafarers are not only compliant, but confident in managing these technologies,” says Martin White, CEO at SMT. “Our investment in the K-Sim Engine supports both immediate LNG training needs and future alternative fuel vessel scenarios as demand in this sector continues to grow.”

“We’re pleased to support SMT in delivering future-relevant training for the maritime workforce,” said Espen Liset, executive vice president, digital & simulation at Kongsberg Maritime. “By integrating our advanced K-Sim Engine technology, SMT can provide highly realistic, scenario-based exercises that prepare marine engineers to operate next-generation, low-emission vessels safely and efficiently.”

SMT says that it aims to remain at the forefront of alternatives fuels training and address the skills gap associated with low- and zero-carbon fuels for the safety needs of seafarers across the world.