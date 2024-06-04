Strategic Marine delivers two new Supa-SWATH CTVs

Scarborough, U.K., headquartered Mainprize Offshore Ltd has taken delivery of two new 27-meter crew transfer vessels from Singapore based Strategic Marine. The vessels, MO10 and MO11, each feature a Supa-SWATH hull designed to combines class-leading seakeeping with reduced fuel consumption and emissions. With a top speed of over 30 knots, bollard pull of 25 tons and a guaranteed transfer height of over 2 mHs, they couple low seasickness levels with a good fuel burn performance.

Scheduled for operations in European waters from July 2024 onwards, both Supa-SWATH vessels will be carrying out crew transfers in Europe, often in higher waves resulting in less down time, increased efficiency, increased power generation and increased profits.

“The Offshore Ship Design, semi-SWATH vessels are a result of the joint venture between Mainprize Offshore and Walker Marine Design, both having years of experience in the offshore sector,” said Bob Mainprize, owner of Mainprize Offshore. “We have invested a huge amount of time and capital to ensure we are delivered with the very best possible product for our clients.”

“We are very pleased with our collaboration with Strategic Marine in this project and have been impressed with their well-deserved reputation for high quality and timely boat building as these new vessels join our fleet,” he added.

Walker Marine Design and Mainprize Offshore launched the 27 meter CTV design in December 2022 using a ground-up design philosophy, taking on board insights and expertise from key stakeholders.

The “not industry-norm” Supa-SWATH semi-SWATH catamaran hull form has been extensively tank-tested using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and optimized by Walker Marine Design‘s naval architects. This results in a hull design that combines class-leading seakeeping which improves operational performance and reduced fuel consumption and emissions which leaves a smaller carbon footprint.

The vessels are each powered by twin Caterpillar C32B engines driving Servogear controllable pitch propellers in front of CJR flow aligned rudders for additional efficiency for speed and push.

The vessels feature enhanced foredeck capacity with a deck cargo area of 110 square meters and load capacity of 30 tonnes.

With a maximum speed of 30 knots and a service speed of up to 27 knots, the Supa-SWATHs are designed to provide safe and comfortable transits for three crew and up to 24 technical personnel to offshore wind farms and improved performance in challenging conditions.