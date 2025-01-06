Strategic Marine delivers 50-knot SES crew transfer vessel

Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered an offshore crew transfer vessel to All Energies Services that is capable of reaching speeds of over 50 knots. Designed to provide seamless offshore transfers in challenging sea conditions of up to 2.5 meters, the 35-meter vessel is Strategic Marine’s first Surface Effect Ship (SES)

Strategic says that delivery of the SES crew transfer vessel to All Energies Services marks a major step in its ongoing collaboration with Aircat Vessels of France and ESNA (Espeland and Skomedal Naval Architects) of Norway.

“We are delighted to deliver our first SES to AES, a testament to Strategic Marine’s commitment to providing innovative, high-speed solutions for the offshore market,” said Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew. “This vessel represents a significant leap forward in comfort, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, and we look forward to further expanding our capabilities of building SES vessels in the years to come. Our ongoing partnership with Aircat and ESNA has been instrumental in making this vision a reality, and we anticipate continued success as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in crew transfer operations.”

Key features of the SES crew transfer vessel:

Speed and efficiency: Capable of reaching speeds of over 50 knots, the SES reduces transit times and enhances offshore crew transfer operations.

Tailored for offshore conditions: With reinforced hull and SES active motion dampening technology, the vessel ensures safe and efficient transfers even in challenging sea states.

Very low noise and vibration with reduced motions while underway thanks to the vessel’s active air cushion.