Strategic Marine books order for advanced survey vessel

Australia’s Odyssey Group has placed an order at Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine covering the construction of a 24-meter state-of-the-art multi-purpose survey vessel.

Tailored to meet Odyssey Group’s specific operational needs, the vessel will be equipped with the latest technology, including gyro-stabilization for improved vessel stability and operational capability, a moonpool will be provided for the launching and recovery of survey equipment and a reinforced aft deck to facilitate a possible future installation of an A-frame. It will also be fitted with a deck crane coupled with an open transom with rollers and tugger winch for ease of buoy servicing.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C18s and props, coupled with twin bow thrusters, the survey vessel will have excellent maneuverability.

Enhancing Odyssey Group’s operational capabilities, it will be equipped to operate in diverse and challenging environments, including offshore and deep-water regions. It will be built to Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) class 1E, 2B survey, allowing it to be used for both passenger transport and for further offshore operations.

“We are excited to partner with Odyssey Group on this important project,” said Strategic Marine Chan Eng Yew. “This contract is a testament to our capabilities in building highly specialized vessels, and we look forward to delivering this multi-purpose survey vessel that will support Odyssey Group’s mission of providing world-class marine services. This new build aligns with our ongoing strategy to expand our portfolio and serve clients on all continents. ”

“We are thrilled to work with Strategic Marine on the construction of this vessel,” said Wesley van der Spuy, CEO of Odyssey Group. “Their expertise and reputation for building high-quality vessels and familiarity with Australian rules and requirements make them the ideal partner for this project. The new multi-purpose survey vessel will provide our team with the capabilities needed to expand our operations and offer even more services to our clients.”

Construction of the survey vessel will begin immediately, with delivery anticipated for Q4 2025.