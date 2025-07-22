Stirling Snow named new Mobile Pulley director of engineering

Mobile, Ala., headquartered pumps, dredging equipment, and heavy industrial components, manufacturer Mobile Pulley has named Stirling Snow its new director of engineering.

With nearly a decade of hands-on experience in design and engineering, the company says that Snow comes to the position with a dynamic blend of technical acumen and visionary leadership and is uniquely positioned to help drive innovation in Mobile Pulley’s core capabilities — casting, machining, fabrication, and dredge pump systems.

In his new role, Snow will lead the engineering team in developing and delivering end-to-end solutions—from initial CAD and FEA modeling through field deployment.

“Stirling is a champion of process optimization and cross-functional collaboration and is devoted to mentoring rising engineering talent, fostering innovation, and continuous improvement,” says the company.

“We’re thrilled to have Stirling leading our team at such a pivotal time. His experience and energy will propel Mobile Pulley Works into its next chapter of growth and excellence in dredging and industrial manufacturing,” said Robert Shuford, CEO of Mobile Pulley.

Mobile Pulley Works is owned by Clovis Point Capital, a Houston-based private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in the industrial and software sectors.