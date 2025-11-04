Stena Line acquires Wasaline

The world’s northernmost shipping company, Wasaline, has been acquired by Sweden’s Stena Line, which strengthens its position in the Baltic Sea by taking over operations of the freight and passenger ferry route between Umeå in Sweden and Vaasa in Finland.

Specifically, Stena Line has acquired NLC Ferry which is jointly owned by the cities of Umeå and Vaasa through the 50/50-owned company Kvarken Link. While Stena Line will acquire NLC Ferry and take over the operation of Wasaline, the only vessel that sails the route between the two cities, Aurora Botnia, will continue to be owned by Kvarken Link.

“It is strategically important to ensure that the service between Vaasa and Umeå continues and has the possibility to grow in the future,” says Peter Ståhlberg, CEO of Wasaline. “We look forward to continuing to develop our work on environmental and operational efficiency together with Stena Line. Wasaline’s staff, both onshore and onboard, will continue to deliver the same great service as today. This will be a major boost for the region, bringing significant positive synergies.”

In July 2025, Wasaline entered into a biogas agreement with Gasum and a Fuel EU Maritime pooling agreement with Stena Line, making the Umeå–Vaasa route the first international green shipping corridor.

With this next step Stena Line further strengthens its position as one of the leaders in sustainability within the ferry industry.

“With Wasaline, we not only gain a vessel equipped with the latest environmental technology and capable of sailing CO2 neutral on a regular basis, we also enhance our access to alternative fuels,” Mårtensson notes. “In addition, we gain a strong intermodal transport link toward Gothenburg and Trelleborg, and onwards to the European continent.”

“Together with the City of Vaasa, we have strengthened the connections across the Kvarken and proven that the service is profitable. This has happened during a turbulent time when infrastructure, civil defense, and preparedness have become more relevant than ever. For us in Umeå, it is important to take steps that strengthen resilience and opportunities in our part of the world,” says Hans Lindberg, Chair of the Municipal Executive Board, Umeå Municipality.

“We are very proud of how brave we were, in both the City of Vaasa and Umeå Municipality, when we decided that the ferry connection across the Kvarken was essential. The project became reality thanks to CEO Peter Ståhlberg and the entire Wasaline team. The growing number of passengers and freight volumes each year show that it was the right decision. Now, it is time to bring in a larger operator with the knowledge, expertise, and resources that the cities themselves do not possess. We are very pleased to have found a shared vision with Stena Line,” says Frans Villanen, Chair of the City Council of Vaasa.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the respective municipal councils of Umeå and Vaasa, expected to take place in November 2025. The transaction is also conditional to customary closing conditions such as authority approvals. The closing is expected to take place in the beginning of 2026.

Stena Line is one of Europe’s leading ferry operators, with 20 routes across the continent. In the Baltic Sea, Stena Line currently operates ferry routes between Trelleborg–Rostock, Karlskrona–Gdynia, Ventspils–Nynäshamn, and Travemünde–Liepaja. With the addition of Umeå–Vaasa, Stena Line will have its fifth Baltic Sea route. Stena Line also operates several ports in the region.