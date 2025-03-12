Stena Immaculate: Pollution fears lessen

As the response to the incident involving the strike on the U.S.-flag tanker Stena Immaculate by the containership Solong continued today, it looked that the worst fears of pollution from the two vessels would not be realized.

“There have been no further reports of pollution to the sea from either vessel beyond what was observed during the initial incident,” said Virginia McVea, chief executive of the U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), which is coordinating the response.. “HM Coastguard’s counter pollution and salvage team has a comprehensive counter pollution response in place should it be required. Salvors also have equipment and personnel ready to respond to any pollution.

“The MCA is working with the salvage companies who are responding on behalf of the vessels’ owners and are working in full co-operation with all commercial and government partners. The overarching objective is to protect the public and the environment to the best of our ability, during this ongoing incident response.

“The Solong is being held in a safe position offshore by a tug and further support vessels remain in the ship’s immediate vicinity. This morning’s (March 12) assessment shows the fires on board the ship have greatly reduced in their extent and intensity.

HM Coastguard released this image of Stena Immaculate taken yesterday

“The Stena immaculate remains at anchor, with safety tugs in position should they be required. There are no visible flames on board and an on-board assessment may be carried out later today.

“Salvors will only board the vessels when it is safe to do so. Only then will it be possible to carry out comprehensive damage assessments.”

Solong Master remains in custody

There has been no update from the Humberside Police on the status of the 59-year old master of the Solong, who has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and who presumably remains in custody. The owner of the Solong, Hamburg based Ernst Russ, has disclosed that he is a Russian national.

Stena Bulk statemen

Stena Bulk, owner of the Crowley-operated Stena Immaculate released this statement today”

“Stena Bulk continues to work closely with Crowley and the relevant local authorities, including the U.K/ Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), following the incident involving the Stena Immaculate in the North Sea.

“We are pleased to confirm that all crew members of the Stena Immaculate are safe and receiving full support. Their welfare remains a priority throughout this incident.

“The fire onboard the Stena Immaculate has greatly diminished with no visible flames. The vessel remains stationary at anchor and is being monitored by representatives from Crowley, Stena Bulk, and government authorities.

“Initial assessments indicate that environmental impacts have been limited due to exposure to the fire and evaporation of the Jet A-1 fuel. U.K. agencies are closely monitoring air quality and any possible public health impacts onshore, with readings currently within safe parameters.

“Stena Bulk is supporting Crowley as they assist response efforts led by the MCA as well as during initial salvage activities. Once it is confirmed that the fire has been fully extinguished, third-party salvagers will be able to board the vessel to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

“We will continue to work with our partners and U.K. authorities to ensure the Stena Immaculate remains secured.

“Stena Bulk wishes to express sincere gratitude to all governmental and private entities who have supported this challenging operation. We also extend our deepest condolences to the family of the missing seafarer from the vessel Solong.

“There will be a full inquiry into the cause of this incident, to which Stena Bulk and the crew of the Stena Immaculate will provide their complete support.

“We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.”