Stena Bulk will reflag five Suezmax tankers under Swedish flag.

Leading Swedish tanker shipping company Stena Bulk today confirmed that it is in the final stage of executing its plan to reflag five of its Suezmax tankers under the Swedish flag. The first vessel – Stena Sunrise – is now fully prepared for reflagging, which is scheduled to take place in Singapore at the end of July 2025.

This milestone follows the company’s original ambition to complete all preparatory steps by June 30, a goal that has now been fulfilled. Only the final practical steps remain, to be executed during the in-port flag change of Stena Sunrise, which is currently Cyprus-flagged, to the Swedish flag. This has been made possible, says the company, thanks to the excellent and proactive cooperation with Swedish authorities, government officials, and trade unions, all of whom have worked in close partnership with Stena Bulk throughout the process.

Stena Bulk says that the reflagging initiative reflects it strong commitment to strengthening the Swedish maritime sector and leveraging the improved competitiveness of Sweden as a flag state. In recent years, reforms such as the removal of stamp duty on ship registration, the development of a more competitive tonnage tax regime, and improvements to the Swedish Ship Register have provided a solid foundation for shipowners to make long-term investment decisions under the Swedish flag.

Currently, there are no Suezmax tankers registered in Sweden. By flagging five such vessels in the country, Stena Bulk will not only close this gap but also contribute to Sweden’s strategic resilience and maritime readiness in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

Stena Sunrise is the first of the five Suezmaxes to transition. The remaining four vessels will follow, each at a time and location that makes sense from an operational and administrative perspective. The company will carry out each reflagging in conjunction with the vessels’ commercial routing and in-port availability, ensuring smooth execution.

Throughout this initiative, Stena Bulk has placed strong emphasis on ensuring safe and efficient operations. The company has worked in close collaboration with relevant Swedish stakeholders to address crewing, compliance, and technical aspects. These efforts underline the company’s commitment to translating strategy into practical, high-standard execution.

Erik Hånell, president & CEO of Stena Bulk, commented: “We are proud to say that our ambition has been fulfilled. With Stena Sunrise set for reflagging in the coming days, we are delivering on our plan. This could not have been done without the truly constructive and forward-leaning collaboration we’ve had with the Swedish authorities, trade unions, and the government. Together, we have not only moved fast, but we’ve done so with great professionalism and shared purpose”.

The presence of these vessels under the Swedish flag will contribute to the broader development of Sweden’s maritime sector, including the creation of new opportunities for Swedish seafarers, officers, and maritime professionals. It also enhances Sweden’s representation and voice in global shipping forums such as the European Union and the International Maritime Organization.

Stena Bulk says that it remains committed to contributing to Sweden’s long-term maritime strategy and looks forward to continuing strong partnerships across the public and private sectors to ensure long-term impact and success.