Steel cut for Yara Eyde – world’s first ammonia-powered containership

Yara Clean Ammonia, the world’s largest shipper and trader of ammonia, today celebrated the steel cutting ceremony for Yara Eyde, the world’s first renewable ammonia-powered containership. This milestone marks the official start of construction for a vessel that, says Yara, will transform short-sea shipping and demonstrate the potential of ammonia as a low-emission fuel.

The 1,400 TEU ice-class vessel is being built at Qingdao Yangfan Shipyard in China and will be owned by a subsidiary of CMB.TECH and operated by a J.V. between Yara Clean Ammonia and Norway’s North Sea Container Line.

Set to operate on the Oslo–Porsgrunn–Bremerhaven–Rotterdam route, Yara Eyde will connect industrial clusters with sustainable maritime logistics, cutting emissions while securing efficient trade flows.

“This is more than the start of a ship – it is the start of a new chapter in maritime decarbonization,” said Hans Olav Raen, CEO Yara Clean Ammonia. “Yara Eyde embodies our ambition to make low-emission ammonia a reality for shipping and to inspire the industry toward solutions that reduce emissions.”

“North Sea Container Line has always sought to offer competitive and sustainable logistics solutions. Yara Eyde is a perfect example of how close collaboration across the value chain can bring cutting-edge technology into commercial operation and deliver tangible benefits for cargo owners and customers alike,” said Bente Hetland, CEO North Sea Container Line.