Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering tanker delivered

Japan’s Sasaki Shipbuilding has delivered the 4,000 dwt M/T Maple, Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering tanker, to Stellar Shipmanagement Services Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Energy Group,

Classed by Bureau Veritas (BV), the IMO Type 2 chemical and oil tanker is equipped with twin-screw propulsion, flow boom and a mass flow metering system, and is compliant with the current Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) licensing requirements for oil product bunker tankers. The ship’s cargo tanks are specifically coated with inorganic zinc silicates for the carriage of methanol. A dedicated team supervised the construction of the 4,000 dwt IMO Type 2 tanker.

The methanol bunkering tanker will operate for Global Energy subsidiary Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd (GET) a Singapore MPA-licensed and UAE-licensed bunker supplier that offers a full range of marine fuels. From 2024 these will include biofuel (beyond Bio25) and methanol from 2024.

The new bunkering tanker will join the GET fleet by the end of 2023, a sister vessel, the M/T Kara was launched at Sasaki Shipbuilding in November and is scheduled for delivery in March 2024.

With the first dedicated methanol bunkering tanker delivered, GET, Stellar Shipmanagement and Bureau Veritas are now part of a working group spearheaded by the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to introduce a new bunkering procedure for the safe handling and delivery of methanol as a marine fuel to ships refueling in the port of Singapore.

“We believe IMO Type 2 tankers will be the next generation of bunkering tankers to serve the industry, offering the flexibility to handle a wider range of marine fuels, in particular biofuels and methanol,” said Loh Hong Leong, group managing director of Global Energy Group. “With this addition, we will be able to trade and supply two low carbon transitional marine fuels which will support the shipping industry with a pivotal step on its decarbonization journey.”

Kelvin Kang, general manager of Stellar Shipmanagement, commented: “To operate IMO Type 2 tankers to provide a bunkering service, the expectations of our management will be taken to new heights with calls for a much higher safety standard and in the quality of crew to man the ship.”

“The delivery of Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering vessel is an important step to support the adoption of alternative low-carbon fuels by shipping.” said David Barrow, vice-president, marine & offshore, South Asia and Pacific, Bureau Veritas. “By enabling the delivery of methanol to vessels calling at Singapore, the new vessel will contribute to developing the industry’s supply and bunkering capabilities, which are essential in order to scale up those fuels and ensure their availability.”