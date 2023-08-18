Silverstream names Alistair Mackenzie COO

London-headquartered hull air lubrication specialist Silverstream Technologies has appointed Alistair Mackenzie as chief commercial officer (CCO). In that role, he will lead the development of the company’s commercial program, maximizing opportunities for the adoption of the Silverstream System across all major segments of the shipping industry.

Mackenzie joins Silverstream from Kongsberg Maritime, where he was EVP strategy & global operations. In prior roles, his career has included aftermarket, customer management and operational roles in the defense, aerospace and marine businesses of Rolls-Royce.

“Silverstream is a future-focused company with an exciting, sustainable product,” said Mackenzie. “In the decarbonization space, there are lots of bright ideas but not so many proven ones – the Silverstream System sets itself apart, being both verified and easy for external stakeholders to understand. The maritime industry is looking for economic and environmental savings, and is open to disruption, but we cannot rest on the laurels of our success so far. I aim to ensure that we have excellent intelligence and clear commercial direction as we continue this exciting growth journey.”

“I am very pleased to welcome Alistair to the Silverstream team,” said Silverstream Technologies founder & CEO Noah Silberschmidt. “He is a highly respected commercial leader with over two decades of experience supporting some of the biggest names in the maritime sector to scale successfully and lead their markets. He will bring an invaluable perspective to the task of scaling our technology and our business globally, supporting the fantastic team we already have in place. We are building the right foundations with our executive and leadership teams to realize our vision of air lubrication becoming a standard application across the global fleet, and I am delighted with the progress we are making.”