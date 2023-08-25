Silver Ships makes first deliveries under major NAVSEA contract Written by Nick Blenkey









Theodore, Ala., aluminum boat specialist Silver Ships has recently completed its first deliveries under an $8.2 million NAVSEA contract covering both Naval Special Warfare (NSW) surface support craft (SSC) and U.S. Coast Guard special purpose craft, law enforcement II (SPC-LE) vessels, in addition to other accessories, parts and training.

The NAVSEA contract covers up to 110 vessels, including options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $51.6 million and see production work continuing through 2026-2027.

The first NSW SSC vessels delivered were seven 11-meter Open Center Console (OCC) vessels and two 8-meter Open Center Console (OCC) vessels. The Navy has also conducted Pre-Delivery Inspection and Testing (PDIT) of three vessel variants included in the contract.

The NSW SSC Contract entails construction of five different vessel variants of the Ambar series Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs). The vessels are 8 and 11-meter aluminum deep-vee hulled boats with a protective collar. Silver Ships’ 8 and 11-meter craft have a multipurpose deck for carrying various payloads or mission gear. Variants of the SSC include both open center console (OCC) and cabin versions, in addition to the SPC-LE2 Coast Guard variant. These craft are used from inland bays and waterways to deep water over-the-horizon transits, in all operating conditions and weather. The Navy SSC vessels will support the Naval Special Warfare community via ocean diver and swimmer support, medical transport, vessel towing and water airdrop training, among other missions.

Silver Ships has also delivered the first SPC-LE2 vessel variants to Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, Fla., Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Texas, and the USCG Maritime Law Enforcement Academy in Charleston, S.C. The 11-meter Coast Guard SPC-LE2 vessels are armed and will be operated in varying conditions along the length of the borders of the United States and the Caribbean. Typical SPC-LE2 missions involve intercepting suspicious vessels entering U.S. waters and will also be used for port security and other missions. Additional vessel variant under advanced design and production is the 11-meter cabin version.

“We are very pleased with early production and testing of the NSW SSC and SPC-LE2 boats. More importantly, our Navy and Coast Guard customers have inspected the first of three variants and are pleased with vessel performance,” said Shawn Lobree, Silver Ships federal contracts manager and project lead. “Initial inspections and testing were completed in a spirit of teamwork, continuous learning and improvement. We will continue to closely team with these partners as we increase production to meet contract requirements in the next several years.