SHIPS for America Act will support Trump executive order

President Trump’s executive order on Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance calls for “securing consistent, predictable, and durable federal funding” for maritime programs.

That’s going to require bipartisan Congressional support. In a hopeful sign that it will be forthcoming, Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz) and SHIPS for America Act co-leads Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss), and Representative John Garamendi (D-Calif) released the following statement on the executive order:

“This executive order recognizes the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to reinvigorate the U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industries, sharing the same goals as our SHIPS for America Act. America’s maritime industry and shipbuilding capacity have dangerously lagged behind over the years, allowing China to get ahead and pose a serious threat over the oceans. Today’s action by the Trump administration shows they see the same threat and the urgent need to reverse course to strengthen our national security and grow our economy. We’re also encouraged that many of the provisions in the executive order mirror parts of our SHIPS for America Act.

“We will reintroduce the SHIPS for America Act with renewed support in the coming weeks to provide the Congressional authorizations needed to truly revitalize the American shipbuilding and maritime industries, and work with the administration to get it passed. That’s how we’ll put Americans to work building more oceangoing ships and flying the American flag on merchant vessels to reclaim America’s global maritime leadership.”