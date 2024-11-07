ShipMoney names Karen Martin its global brand ambassador

Miami, Fla.-based maritime payments platform ShipMoney has named Karen Martin as its inaugural global brand ambassador.

Formerly the commercial manager at London International Shipping Week (LISW), with which she has been involved since its launch in 2013, Martin is a familiar figure to the maritime industry.

In her new role, Martin will use her expertise in forging strategic partnerships and cultivating relationships to enhance investment opportunities for ShipMoney.

The platform provides crew members with an e wallet, Visa card and app, enabling them to access their funds anytime. This card offers the flexibility to make purchases both online and in-store, transfer money to other ShipMoney cards, and withdraw cash.

ShipMoney is committed to advocating for seafarers and driving transformation within the industry by replacing traditionsl payment methods with a reliable, cutting-edge digital payments solution.

“I am thrilled to join the ShipMoney team and contribute to their mission of enhancing the lives of seafarers globally through their innovative payment platform,” said Martin. “This new challenge allows me to reconnect with my friends and connections in a significant way. I have long championed seafarers’ rights and welfare, and I look forward to deepening my engagement as the Global Ambassador for ShipMoney,” Karen stated.

“We are excited to welcome Karen to our team,” said Stuart Ostrow, president of ShipMoney. “Her extensive experience and her ability to build and nurture key relationships in the maritime industry will be crucial as we expand and innovate the way money is transferred worldwide. Her commitment to advocating for seafarers makes her an ideal addition to ShipMoney.”