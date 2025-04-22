Ship Repair USA: Efficient ship repair starts with smart strategy Written by Heather Ervin









At Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA 2025 conference, taking place June 10-11 in New Orleans, Ryan Patrick Woerner of Bayonne Drydock & Repair will share practical insights into reducing costs while maintaining quality in vessel repair and maintenance. His presentation, “Cost-Effective Repair & Maintenance Strategies,” will explore the key elements of efficient project execution, from early planning to subcontractor management.

Woerner, with expertise in maritime operations and legal consulting, will emphasize the importance of proactive planning, strong vendor relationships, careful project sequencing, and early integration of regulatory requirements. These strategies are essential to keeping projects on schedule and within budget.

Created by Marine Log, Ship Repair USA addresses the challenges faced by small and medium-sized shipyards, as well as the vessel owners and operators who depend on them. The event provides a platform for solutions in retrofitting, repairs, maintenance, and workforce development. Sessions focus on industry innovations, cost-saving strategies, and regulatory guidance, helping stakeholders remain competitive and improve ROI in a rapidly evolving market.

The 2025 edition will also feature a tour of the Empire State VII, the first of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) built for U.S. maritime academies. Attendees will get a firsthand look at this state-of-the-art training vessel, with SUNY Maritime cadets leading the tour. Designed to support merchant mariner education and assist with U.S. humanitarian efforts, the ship includes instructional spaces, a full training bridge, accommodations for up to 600 cadets, a hospital facility, a helicopter pad, and disaster relief capabilities.

Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot on the tour and take advantage of discounted rates. Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are still available.

Ryan Woerner.

About Bayonne Drydock

Bayonne Drydock is a full service shipyard offering drydocking and repair services for a variety of vessels ranging in size from tugboats to major ocean-going ships. It operates the largest drydock in the Northeast United States.

Bayonne Drydock’s facilities include a graving dock measuring 1,092 by 148 feet (332 by 45 meters), with a dock floor load capacity of 99,000 tons. The shipyard has recently added a 1,280 tonne mobile boat hauler to the facility and, with a laydown area of approximately 4 acres, can now provide full drydocking services to eight additional vessels at any given time.

The drydock in Bayonne was originally used as a naval drydock from 1942-1967 and was taken over by the U.S. Army in 1967. Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne was in operation for several years before eventually becoming Bayonne Drydock in 1997.