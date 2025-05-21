Senator Mark Kelly honored with 2025 SCA Maritime Leadership Award

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) has honored Senator Mark Kelly (D.-Ariz.) with the 2025 SCA Maritime Leadership Award. The award, the industry’s highest is given annually to national leaders who demonstrate outstanding dedication and support for the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry.

“Senator Kelly has worked closely with industry stakeholders and policymakers to shape a once-in-a-generation bipartisan piece of legislation, the SHIPS for America Act, that will bolster the entire U.S. shipbuilding and ship repair sector and the affiliated industrial base,” said Matthew Paxton, president of the Shipbuilders Council of America. “His leadership with the SHIPS Act, as well as unwavering industry support, serves as a driving force in ensuring long-term investments in our global growth and the future maritime workforce.”

Senator Kelly has been a leading advocate for policies that support and strengthen the domestic shipbuilding industry. His leadership on the SHIPS for America Act, sponsored by Senator Todd Young, Congressman John Garamendi, and Congressman Trent Kelly, reflects a commitment to advancing legislation that invests in U.S. shipyards, modernizes the U.S. naval fleet, incentivizes the purchase of U.S.-built commercial vessels, and ensures a stable pipeline of skilled workers to sustain the maritime industrial base.

As a U.S. Navy veteran and the first graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to serve in Congress, notes SCA, Senator Kelly brings first hand knowledge of the vital role the industry plays in safeguarding the U.S.. His unique perspective and continued leadership have made him a true champion for America’s maritime future.

“Senator Kelly’s commitment to the shipbuilding and ship repair industry, and to the men and women who build and maintain our nation’s ships, has been instrumental in advancing our economic strength and national security,” said Brad Moyer, chairman of the SCA Board and vice president of business development and strategic planning at BAE Systems Ship Repair. “Since his election, Senator Kelly has advanced an agenda focused on revitalizing American shipyards, investing in workforce development, and ensuring our maritime industrial base remains competitive on the global stage. It is a privilege to recognize Senator Kelly’s leadership and lasting contributions with the Maritime Leadership Award.”

“The United States has a proud legacy as a shipbuilding nation, but we’ve fallen behind China in a sector that’s central to both our economy and national security,” said Senator Kelly. “Now is the moment to reinvest in American shipbuilding and ship repair to restore our shipyards to their full potential. A strong industrial base means more good paying jobs, enhanced military readiness, and a more secure supply chain. I’ll keep working in Congress to pass the SHIPS for America Act and look forward to the continued partnership with the Shipbuilders Council of America to champion policies that ensure America remains a global leader in maritime innovation and strength.”

Senator Kelly was honored with the SCA Maritime Leadership Award during the SCA annual membership meeting in Washington, D.C.