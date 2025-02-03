Seaward Services awarded 5-year MSC USNS Guam contract

Hornblower Group subsidiary Seaward Services, Inc. (SSI), says that, following a competitive proposal process, it has won a follow-on 5-year contract for the Operation and Maintenance of the USNS Guam. The new contract awarded for continued Operation and Maintenance will commence in March 2025.

Built by Austal USA, the USNS Guam is the former Hawaii Superferry Huakai. It was acquired by the Navy from MARAD in 2012 and Seaward has served as its primary operator since 2013, delivering the vessel from Norfolk, Va., to its current homeport of Okinawa, Japan in 2017.

The vessel is a 107-meter high-speed troop transport vessel operating in the Western Pacific. It currently services III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) and provides transportation support in the region.

“We are honored to continue operating and maintaining this important vessel for our partners at Military Sealift Command and III MEF,” said Brendan Smith, president of Seaward Services, Inc. “Seaward’s expert crew leads the industry in providing operations, maintenance, and engineering services across complex operations and unique vessel classes, including the USNS Guam. This award is built on our entire crew’s hard work and commitment, and I would like to dedicate this accomplishment to the vision of Seaward’s founder, Captain John Keever.”