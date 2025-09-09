Seasystems and Stena Bulk cooperate to roll out innovative jettyless LNG infrastructure solutions Written by Nick Blenkey









Vestby, Norway-headquartered mooring solutions provider Seasystems AS and Stena Bulk have signed a cooperation agreement that could lower the cost of installing LNG infrastructure in many areas.

The partnership combines Seasystems’ extensive experience in delivering complete mooring and fluid transfer systems to the global energy industry with Stena’s proprietary extended FSU/FSRU mooring (EFM) system and jettyless floating terminal (jft) technology. the agreement gives seasystems exclusive rights to market, sell and deliver Stena’s patented jettyless LNG technologies. The technologies and related patents remain owned by Stena Bulk.

The jettyless solutions are particularly beneficial in regions with limited or no existing LNG infrastructure. By requiring only, a suitable near-shore or offshore location with sufficient water depth, the technologies are enabling flexible and cost-efficient LNG storage and transfer without the need for traditional jetties or costly fixed infrastructure even in harsh conditions.

“This cooperation marks an important milestone for Seasystems,” said Torkjell Lisland, managing director of Seasystems. “We look forward to supporting Stena Group’s existing clients and new LNG projects worldwide. Together we can provide cost-effective, one-stop-shop solutions for jettyless LNG terminal facilities.”

Göran Hermansson, general manager LNG at Stenabulk, commented, “stena is pleased to enter this cooperation with Seasystems. Our patented jettyless LNG technologies, including the EFM and JFT systems, represent a significant advancement in enabling flexible and efficient LNG import and export solutions.

“By combining our proprietary innovations with Seasystems’ expertise, we strengthen our joint ability to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective infrastructure to the global energy market,” he added. “This agreement ensures that our technologies remain under Stena Bulk’s ownership while being deployed to create tangible value for clients and the wider industry.”