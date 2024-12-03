Seaspan Marine makes leadership changes

North Vancouver, B.C.- headquartered Seaspan Marine will make several leadership changes, effective Jan. 1, 2025, with Jordan Pechie becoming president of Seaspan Marine Transportation, a group of Canadian companies primarily involved in ship assist, coastal and deep-sea shipping, ferry services and fuel bunkering on the west coast of North America.

He succeeds Derek Ollmann, who assumes a new role as chief executive officer of transportation with Seaspan Marine’s parent, The Washington Companies, following the planned retirement its former COO, Frank Butzelaar.

“Both Derek Ollmann and Jordan Pechie have demonstrated exceptional leadership in transforming and re-imagining the business at Seaspan Marine. We have full confidence that the leadership transition will be seamless as Derek shifts his focus to overseeing transportation at The Washington Companies, while Jordan continues to build upon the strong foundation he has established at Seaspan Marine,” said Mark Lamarre, president and CEO of The Washington Companies.

Pechie is a Master Mariner with more than 19 years of experience in the maritime industry, He joined the Seaspan organization in 2020 and has been part of the senior leadership team at Seaspan Marine since April 2023. He currently serves as senior vice president of marine transportation at Seaspan Marine. Prior to that, he led HaiSea Marine, where he played a pivotal role in developing one of the greenest tugboat fleets in the world.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of president of Seaspan Marine Transportation, a company that has held a special place in my heart since my earliest days as part of a family of mariners,” said Techie. “Growing up in B.C., I dreamed of contributing to Seaspan, an organization where reconciliation, innovation, commitment to excellence, and the maritime spirit thrive. I am excited to lead this incredible team as we navigate the future together. “

Harly Penner

At the newly formed Seaspan Energy, Harly Penner has been appointed president of following the planned retirement of Ian McIver.

With a marine engineering background, Penner, is currently senior vice president at Seaspan Energy, responsible for the commercial development and startup of its LNG bunkering business and execution of its alternative fuels program. Prior to that, he led Seaspan Ferries Corporation and was responsible for a shift to alternate fuels and electrification.

“As a marine engineer, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to lead Seaspan Energy and develop the LNG market on the west coast of North America as the first Canadian company to provide ship-to-ship LNG bunkering solutions,” said Penner.