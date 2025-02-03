Seaspan Energy completes Canada’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering

Vancouver, B.C. –headquartered Seaspan Energy = has successfully completed the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Canada.

The ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a tanker at anchor was performed by the 7,600 cubic meter Seaspan Lions in the Upper Harbour in the Port of Vancouver.

“Completing our first successful bunkering in local waters is a major milestone for Seaspan Energy and marks the introduction of a low-carbon fuel alternative from the Port of Vancouver and beyond,” said Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy. “With two of our LNG bunkering vessels now operational and our first bunkering in the books, our message to ship owners globally is that we now offer an accredited LNG bunkering option here in Vancouver.”

Seaspan Energy’s first ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG took place in December 2024 in the Port of Long Beach to a containership.

Seaspan says that its fleet of three 112 meter long LNG bunkering vessels is poised to serve the West Coast of North America and will be ready for further deployment as the global LNG fuel market continues to mature and evolve.

The Seaspan LNG bunkering vessels are built in China by CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE), which is one of the most experienced small-scale gas carrier shipyards in the world, having delivered more than 30 LNG gas carriers.

For the design of the LNG bunker vessels, Seaspan worked closely with the Canadian-based team at Vard Marine Inc. to incorporate emerging technologies resulting in a decrease in emissions and underwater noise.