Seaspan Energy, Anew Climate partner on low-carbon marine fuel

Seaspan Energy, North Vancouver, B.C., and Anew Climate, Houston, Texas, have entered into a strategic agreement to offer delivery of renewable liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) to customers on the North American West Coast.

As part of the service offering, Anew will supply renewable natural gas (RNG) certified by the

International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and provide pre-audit services to

Seaspan required for ISCC certification. The RNG will comply with global standard frameworks

like the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Net-Zero Framework and the FuelEU

Maritime Regulation in the European Union.

This collaboration represents a first-of-its-kind initiative on North America’s West Coast,

offering a more sustainable fuel option for ship owners. The initiative builds on the first bio-LNG

bunkering in the U.S. that Anew Climate—then known as Element Markets—facilitated in 2021.

Seaspan Energy is a subsidiary of Seaspan ULC and a market leader on the West Coast for shipto-

ship marine bunkering of liquefied natural gas. In partnering with Anew Climate, Seaspan

will expand its portfolio of offerings to include ISCC-certified R-LNG to customers all along

the West Coast. This service offering will be among the first to target delivery of ISCC-certified

lower carbon marine fuel at scale.

“At a time when global shipping is under pressure to decarbonize, this partnership brings

together two innovators committed to advancing sustainable solutions,” said Andy Brosnan, president, Anew Climate Low Carbon Fuels. “By combining Anew’s expertise in RNG with Seaspan’s marine logistic capabilities, we’re offering a market-leading approach to help shipowners meet evolving emissions requirements and reduce their environmental impact without compromising performance.”

The initiative aligns with emerging guidance from the IMO, which has preliminarily approved

measures to encourage emissions reductions like those associated with the use of alternative

fuels such as R-LNG.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering scalable, lower-carbon solutions

to the maritime industry and accelerating the shift to a cleaner energy future. Anew Climate

and Seaspan will work together to identify and develop commercial opportunities that

promote the adoption of lower-carbon fuels, with a focus on delivering ISCC-certified R-LNG to

ships throughout the region.



“We’re proud to collaborate with Anew Climate to forge a new path for lower-carbon marine

fuel,” said Harly Penner, president, Seaspan Energy. “This partnership supports our goal to provide cleaner energy solutions to the maritime industry and demonstrates our dedication to innovation and environmental leadership.”

